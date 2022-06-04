Kesha exorcises her demons in ‘Conjuring Kesha’

04 June, 2022, 12:40 pm
Kesha is bringing her passion for the weird and paranormal to Discovery+. 

The singer of 'TikTok' (unrelated to the app) will star in six one-hour-long episodes of Conjuring Kesha, in which she and her friends will investigate America's biggest mysteries, haunted locales, and supernatural events. 

Kesha will be joined by Whitney Cummings, Betty Who, GaTa, Jojo Fletcher, Karen Elson, and Big Freedia on her adventure into the unknown. 

"To me, the supernatural comes naturally," shared Kesha, unprompted. "It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It's an eternal search for proof of God" she explains quite seriously.

The first two episodes air on 8 July, and the four subsequent episodes will air weekly on Fridays through 5 August on Discovery+.

Remember when Discovery+ was about ecology and mother nature? TBS remembers. 

