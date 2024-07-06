Kendrick Lamar drops 'Not Like Us' music video

Kendrik in Not Like Us video hitting an owl piñata. Photo: Collected
Kendrik in Not Like Us video hitting an owl piñata. Photo: Collected

Kendrick Lamar recently dropped a music video for his popular song "Not Like Us," in which he appeared to take shots at the Canadian rapper Drake. 

The video was released on 4 July and has already garnered over 13 million views by Friday morning, reports NBC News. 

Prior to the video release, Lamar performed "Not Like Us" multiple times at his concert named "The Pop Out." 

This sequence of events led many fans to interpret Lamar's actions as direct jabs at Drake, whom Lamar has accused of appropriating Black American culture in his diss tracks.

Fans online have been divided in their reactions to the music video. While some praised it as a celebration of Compton, California, where Lamar hails from, and the West Coast in general, others saw it as a continuation of Lamar's ongoing feud with Drake.

The video itself contains apparent references to Drake, including an owl piñata and a live owl in a cage. The owl is famously associated with Drake's label, October's Very Own (OVO). 

Notably, during a scene where Lamar is hitting the piñata, a disclaimer flashes on the screen stating: "No Ovhoes were harmed during the making of this video."

The rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been ongoing since earlier this year, and while fans have taken sides, the general consensus seems to lean towards Lamar's favour. Many believe that Lamar emerged victorious in their lyrical battle, especially given the widespread popularity of "Not Like Us." Some even considered Lamar's "The Pop Out" concert on Juneteenth as his triumphant moment in the ongoing feud with Drake.
 

