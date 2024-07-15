Katy Perry explains her 'sarcastic' music video

In a cheeky twist, Katy Perry responded to the uproar over her latest music video, "Woman's World," with an Instagram clip. Perry clarified that the video's seemingly provocative, female-empowering theme was meant to be sarcastic. "It's a whole different world we go to after this," she hinted, promising more context soon.

Released Thursday night, the video faced backlash for its revealing outfits and collaboration with Dr Luke, who was accused of sexual misconduct by Kesha. Though the case was settled and he was not convicted, Perry's association with him did not sit well with fans. 

Perry, however, defended the exaggerated, tongue-in-cheek 'We Can Do It!'-themed approach, directed by Charlotte Rutherford. 

"We're really overplaying it," Perry commented. She continues, "Because we're about to get smashed, which is like a reset for me and for my idea of feminine divine." 

With her album '143' dropping on 20 September, Perry's humorous video aims to challenge conventional views on empowerment. As Perry humorously put it, "We're having fun, being sarcastic... it's very slapstick and on the nose."

