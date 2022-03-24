The Kashmir Files crosses ₹200 cr

The Kashmir Files crosses ₹200 cr

The Kashmir Files collected ₹10 crore on Wednesday. It crossed ₹200 crore and became the biggest Hindi blockbuster post the pandemic

The Kashmir Files. Photo: Collected
The Kashmir Files. Photo: Collected

The Kashmir Files slowed down in its second week but has crossed the ₹200 crore mark. The Wednesday collections of the film turned out to be around ₹10 crore. The film has beaten the lifetime collection of the earlier post-pandemic blockbuster, Sooryavanshi and is now the most successful Hindi film post pandemic. 

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and others.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹200 cr mark ... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹200.13 cr. #India biz."

The successful run of The Kashmir Files seems to have hampered the expected box office response for Akshay Kumar's latest release Bachchhan Paandey. The film has collected around ₹41 crore in five days.

The film has stirred a debate across India as well as in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Amid a call for the reopening of cases related to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said if there is "something specific", the force will definitely look into it. 

Earlier, Aamir Khan had said that every Indian should watch the film. He said at a press conference during RRR promotions, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that's what is wonderful. I will definitely watch the film and I am so happy to see that the film is successful. I feel this is the time in India which was sad, people should look at carefully and remember."

