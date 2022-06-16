Karan Johar reacts to reports calling his birthday bash Covid 19 super spreader

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 04:18 pm

Related News

Karan Johar reacts to reports calling his birthday bash Covid 19 super spreader

Karan Johar said many gatherings took place in the film industry in the same week as his birthday, but the blame for celebs testing positive for Covid-19 fell on him. Karan turned 50 on 25 May

Hindustan Times
16 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 04:18 pm
Karan Johar on his birthday party. Photo: Collected
Karan Johar on his birthday party. Photo: Collected

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday with a lavish bash at the Yash Raj Film Studio in Mumbai on May 25, which was attended by many celebrities from the film industry.

However, reports emerged later that the birthday party was a Covid-19 hotspot as it allegedly left around 50 guests infected with the virus.

The unconfirmed reports surfaced after Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Katrina Kaif, who had attended the party, were diagnosed with the Covid-19 illness. 
In a recent interview, Karan spoke about his birthday bash and the reports that followed about it being a Covid-19 super-spreader. He said that he feels victimised as there were a lot of events happening that week but the blame for all the celebrities testing positive fell on him.

He told Film Companion, "There were stories and media articles that said that it became a super-spreader. Now look, not to get technical about it but we don't know who contracted it and when because there was a lot happening that week, even in the movie industry. There was another party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Like everything, why does it come down to me?"

The filmmaker added, "I don't mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I'm like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It's not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I'm not saying it, I don't know."

Karan Johar is now preparing for the release of the seventh season of his talk show Koffee with Karan. He is also working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will mark the first full-length film he has directed since his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
 

Karan Johar / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

6h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

7h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

9h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

8h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

9h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh