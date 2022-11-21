Kanye West returns to Twitter, Elon Musk welcomes him

21 November, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:12 am

Kanye West returns to Twitter, Elon Musk welcomes him

Kanye West’s latest tweet drew mixed reactions from users, with some celebrating his return.

Kanye West. Photo: Hindustan Times
Kanye West appears to have returned to Twitter as the rapper wrote on the social media platform on Sunday, "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked."

Kanye West's latest tweet drew mixed reactions from users, with some celebrating his return and others remarking, "Oh no." The rapper's account was banned on October 9 after he said he was going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE". It was reinstated earlier this month when Elon Musk's Twitter purchase went through.

But following the reinstatement, Kanye West tweeted on November 3, "I'm not talking to nooobody for a month," sharing an image with the short statement that read, "I'm taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen."

Earlier, Kanye West was reported to be in the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler, which calls itself as an unbiased platform.

Elon Musk also moved to allow several other previously-banned accounts back online, including that of former president Donald Trump and suggested that his decision to bring back Donald Trump's account, which was blocked following the January 6 insurrection, was driven by a Twitter poll.

Previously, Elon Musk suggested Twitter would form a content moderation council with "diverse viewpoints".

