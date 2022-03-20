Kanye West barred from performing at 2022 Grammy Awards due to 'concerning online behaviour'

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 March, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 02:32 pm

Kanye West barred from performing at 2022 Grammy Awards due to 'concerning online behaviour'

Rapper Kanye West's performance at the Grammy Awards has been barred following his online posts. Kanye's Instagram account was recently suspended for a day after his post containing a racial slur directed at Trevor Noah

Hindustan Times
20 March, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 02:32 pm
Kanye West, Picture: Collected
Kanye West, Picture: Collected

Kanye West's performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards has been scrapped following his online posts. While Kanye was not among the first list of performers announced on Tuesday, he may have been a planned performer. Kanye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours this week after posting a racial slur directed at The Daily Show host Trevor Noah via an Instagram post. 

Kanye's post came after Trevor discussed the ongoing feud between Kanye, his former wife Kim Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, on his show. Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammy Awards ceremony. The award ceremony will be broadcasted live on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

On Saturday, a representative for Kanye confirmed his removal from the Grammy Awards' performer slate to Variety, claiming that his team received a phone call on Friday night informing him he had been "unfortunately" removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his "concerning online behaviour".

Kanye has repeatedly come under fire for his recent social media posts since his split from Kim. In the past, he has targetted Pete, calling him names. In a video he posted for one of his songs, Kanye was seen 'abducting and burying' an animated version of Pete. The video was criticised as disturbing by many. Kim and Pete have been dating since last year and made their relationship Insta-official recently.

Kanye and Kim married in 2014 and split last year when she filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences'. Their divorce was finalised last month after a court declared Kim legally single. Following that, Kim removed Kanye's last name West from her social media handles. The couple share four kids--daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm.

Kanye West / Trevor Noah / Grammy Award

