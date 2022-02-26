Kali O Kalam award ceremony to be held today

'Kali O Kalam Torun Kobi O Lekhok Puroshkar' award ceremony will be held tonight at 7 PM. The ceremony will be livestreamed on both 'Kali O Kalam' and IFIC Bank's Facebook page.

The recipients of IFIC Bank Kali OKalam Young Poet and Writer Award 2021 are Sadat Hossain for 'Biva o Bivrom' in the literature category, Amin Al-Rashid for 'Jibananander Manchitro' in research category, Canokko Baroi for 'Sundarban Series' in the poetry category.

Distinguished essayist, French linguist and translator Professor Chinmoy Guha will be the guest speaker at the event. Baul artist and musician Shafi Mandal will perform at the event.

Kali O Kalam, a monthly magazine on literature, art and culture, has been awarding 'Kali O Kalam Young Poets and Writers Award' to young literature enthusiasts of Bangladesh since 2008.

Like the last year, IFIC is sponsoring this year's Kali O Kalam Torun Kobi O Lekhok Puroshkar (Young Poets and Writers Award).

As per the jury's decision, this year, there was no significant submission on liberation war based literature and children's literature. Hence, the awards are given only in three categories.