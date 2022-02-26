Kali O Kalam award ceremony to be held today

Splash

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 12:53 pm

Related News

Kali O Kalam award ceremony to be held today

Kali O Kalam, a monthly magazine on literature, art and culture, has been awarding 'Kali O Kalam Young Poets and Writers Award' to young literature enthusiasts of Bangladesh since 2008

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 12:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

'Kali O Kalam Torun Kobi O Lekhok Puroshkar' award ceremony will be held tonight at 7 PM. The ceremony will be livestreamed on both 'Kali O Kalam' and IFIC Bank's Facebook page.

The recipients of IFIC Bank Kali OKalam Young Poet and Writer Award 2021 are Sadat Hossain for 'Biva o Bivrom' in the literature category, Amin Al-Rashid for 'Jibananander Manchitro' in research category, Canokko Baroi for 'Sundarban Series' in the poetry category.

Distinguished essayist, French linguist and translator Professor Chinmoy Guha will be the guest speaker at the event. Baul artist and musician Shafi Mandal will perform at the event.

Kali O Kalam, a monthly magazine on literature, art and culture, has been awarding 'Kali O Kalam Young Poets and Writers Award' to young literature enthusiasts of Bangladesh since 2008. 

Like the last year, IFIC is sponsoring this year's Kali O Kalam Torun Kobi O Lekhok Puroshkar (Young Poets and Writers Award). 

As per the jury's decision, this year, there was no significant submission on liberation war based literature and children's literature. Hence, the awards are given only in three categories.

Kali O Kalam / Award / IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

1h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

2h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

3h | Wheels
Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

16h | Videos
Indian little master beat World champion

Indian little master beat World champion

16h | Videos
Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

18h | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused