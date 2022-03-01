Kacha Badam singer hospitalised after car accident

Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal who wrote and voiced the viral song "Kacha Badam" has been hospitalised after he met with a car accident.

The viral singer hurt his chest in the accident on Monday (28 February) and was rushed to Super Speciality hospital

According to media reports, the accident took place when Bhuban was learning to drive his newly purchased car in his village in West Bengal.

Bhuban, who made the "Kacha Badam" song with an intention to increase his peanut sales, came to the limelight when the catchy tune of the song went viral.

He now wants to pursue his singing career and has decided to stop selling peanuts.

Reportedly, he has been receiving multiple work offers after his song went viral.

Recently, Bhuban performed at Kolkata's plush pub and was seen grooving in his "Kacha Badam" song with Indian actor Neel Bhattyacharya.

During an interview with ETimes, Bhuban Badyakar looked back on his journey and said, "Many people in my area had insulted and mocked me when I first came up with this song. And now, when the song has gone viral, they want to meet me, visit me at my home. Some have even urged me to take a selfie with them. This is the irony. Time and luck change for everyone."

