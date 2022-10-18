Kabir Suman to perform Khayal in second show, today

Splash

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 12:33 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After more than four decades, renowned lyricist, composer and music director, Kabir Suman performed for the first time in Dhaka at the Engineer's Institute on Saturday.

The second of his three concerts will be held today at 4:30 PM at the same venue, where he will be performing Khayal music.  

Despite being renowned for Bangla pop music, Suman is a practitioner of various genres.

This, however, is something widely known about him. As Suman said on Saturday "Only my family and close friends knew."

 

