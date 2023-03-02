Justin Bieber tour dates cancelled

Splash

BSS/AFP
02 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 09:30 am

Related News

Justin Bieber tour dates cancelled

BSS/AFP
02 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, US - September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, US - September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Following the announcement of his indefinite touring hiatus, Justin Bieber's tour dates appear ultimately to be scrapped, with fan sites and ticketing outlets reporting cancellations.

All of his concerts, including in the United States, Ireland and France, are marked as cancelled on Ticketmaster's website.

Neither Bieber, 29, nor his representatives have provided reasons for or official confirmation of the cancellations.

The superstar announced he was taking a break from performing last year, saying he'd been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare complication of shingles that for him caused partial facial paralysis.

"I need to make my health the priority right now," he said at the time.

"I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world."

Bieber had dozens of performances across the globe scheduled through March 2023.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and paralyze the facial nerve and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

Justin Beiber / tour / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

24m | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

44m | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

13h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

24m | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

20h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod