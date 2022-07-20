Justin Bieber to resume his Justice World Tour post recovery

Justin Bieber. Photo: Getty Images via Udiscover Music
Justin Bieber. Photo: Getty Images via Udiscover Music

Singer Justin Bieber on Tuesday announced that he will resume his international tour, Justice World Tour, from July-end.

Justin will hold his show at Italy's Lucca Summer Festival on 31 July setting off his European festival run.

Earlier this year, Justin had postponed the remaining dates of the tour in the US as he recovered from the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. 

Fans in India will be able to attend his show in New Delhi on 18 October. It will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium). The tickets for the Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India are live. The singer will also hold shows in several countries in Asia, South America, South Africa, The Middle East as well as Australia and New Zealand. His tour will continue in Europe in 2023.

In June, The Hollywood Reporter quoted a statement by the tour's promoter AEG Presents announcing the postponement of the tour. "In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022, will be postponed. Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," it read.

Justin had shared a video in June in which he said that he has been suffering from partial facial paralysis due to a viral infection. He added that his severe symptoms forced him to put the tour on hold to seek treatment.

The singer's wife, model Hailey Bieber had later told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that the singer is "doing fine." She had said that it was a "weird turn of events" over the past few months, referring to her mini-stroke and Justin's recent diagnosis. "He's okay and he's going to be totally okay," she told the host.

Justin Bieber / Music

