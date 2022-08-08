Justin Bieber issued an apology to Instagram user

Justin Bieber issued an apology to Instagram user

Justin Bieber, who will be performing in India as a part of the Justice World Tour, apologised to a social media user on his Instagram Stories

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, US - September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, US - September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

On Sunday, singer Justin Bieber apologised to a social media user on Instagram for an inappropriate comment that he made. Justin recently commented 'sad existence' on someone's post because he thought it was 'dumb'. Last month, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin mentioned that he had earlier posted a rude comment on someone's Instagram post and had come to a realisation that he shouldn't have written something like that. He issued the public apology to the unidentified Instagram user by posting a long note on his Instagram story.

He wrote, "For some reason, I commented on some guys' page 'sad existence' because he was doing something I thought was dumb. Not quite sure why I felt the need to write that. If what he was doing makes him happy who am I to say anything, hope it didn't hurt his feelings, it's been eating me up all day. To the dude, I wrote it to, man I'm sorry."

Justin recently resumed his Justice World Tour following his recent health issues, and he is in Norway. He performed in Norway on Sunday as part of his tour of Europe. The singer will soon visit India. He is all set to perform in New Delhi on October 18 as a part of his Justice World Tour. He will be performing at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the mentioned date. The tickets for the concert are now live and are priced from ₹4,000 onwards.

Justin documented his facial paralysis in an Instagram video and informed his fans that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there's full paralysis on this side of my face," he said in the video.

