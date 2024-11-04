Jury board for National Film Award 2023 revised

Splash

BSS
04 November, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 10:06 pm

Related News

Jury board for National Film Award 2023 revised

BSS
04 November, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 10:06 pm
Jury board for National Film Award 2023 revised

The government has reconstituted a 13-member jury board for awarding the National Film Award 2023.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a notification in this regard today.

Additional Secretary (film) of the information and broadcasting ministry will perform the board as president and managing director of Bangladesh Film Certification Board will be member secretary.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The other members of the jury board are - Director General of Bangladesh Film Archive; Chief of film wing under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Assistant Professor and Chairman of Television, Film and Photography Department of Dhaka University SM Imran Hossain, film director Saidur Rahman Sayeed, music director Maksud Jamil Mintoo, cinematographer Barkat Hossain Palash, actor Khawaja Naeem Murad, actress Sucharita, singer Nazmun Munira Nancy and journalist Wahid Sujan.

According to the notification, the jury board will nominate individuals and films for the award.

National Film Award 2023 will be given in 18 categories, namely- Lifetime Achievement, Best Film, Best Short Film, Best Documentary, Best Director, Best Actor in the Principal Role, Best Actress in the Principal Role, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor/Actress in villain  role, Best Actor/Actress in Comedy Role, Best Child Artiste, Special Award for Child Artiste, Best Music Director, Best Dance Director, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer, Best Lyricist, Best Music Composer, Best Story Writer, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Editor, Best Art Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Sound Director, Best Costume Designer and Best Makeup Artiste.

The notification said the jury board formed by the ministry on 15 September has been revised.

The committee after evaluating the films released in the calendar year 2023 will give their recommendation for the National Film Award-2023.

Jury Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

1h | Videos
Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

1h | Videos
Trump or Kamala? Where do celebrities and athletes stand?

Trump or Kamala? Where do celebrities and athletes stand?

1h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

3h | Videos