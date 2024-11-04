Jury board for National Film Award 2023 revised

The government has reconstituted a 13-member jury board for awarding the National Film Award 2023.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a notification in this regard today.

Additional Secretary (film) of the information and broadcasting ministry will perform the board as president and managing director of Bangladesh Film Certification Board will be member secretary.

The other members of the jury board are - Director General of Bangladesh Film Archive; Chief of film wing under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Assistant Professor and Chairman of Television, Film and Photography Department of Dhaka University SM Imran Hossain, film director Saidur Rahman Sayeed, music director Maksud Jamil Mintoo, cinematographer Barkat Hossain Palash, actor Khawaja Naeem Murad, actress Sucharita, singer Nazmun Munira Nancy and journalist Wahid Sujan.

According to the notification, the jury board will nominate individuals and films for the award.

National Film Award 2023 will be given in 18 categories, namely- Lifetime Achievement, Best Film, Best Short Film, Best Documentary, Best Director, Best Actor in the Principal Role, Best Actress in the Principal Role, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor/Actress in villain role, Best Actor/Actress in Comedy Role, Best Child Artiste, Special Award for Child Artiste, Best Music Director, Best Dance Director, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer, Best Lyricist, Best Music Composer, Best Story Writer, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Editor, Best Art Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Sound Director, Best Costume Designer and Best Makeup Artiste.

The notification said the jury board formed by the ministry on 15 September has been revised.

The committee after evaluating the films released in the calendar year 2023 will give their recommendation for the National Film Award-2023.