Jungkook reassures “BTS is forever”

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 10:49 am

Related News

Jungkook reassures “BTS is forever”

Jungkook took to VLive on Wednesday to clarify these reports and assure BTS ARMY that he and the other members - RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga - have no plans of breaking up the band anytime soon

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 10:49 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After RM, BTS member Jungkook also reacted to reports that the band is going on a hiatus. It comes after the members spoke about focusing more on their individual careers at the live-streamed Festa dinner on Tuesday. It appears that the English subtitles had wrongly hinted at a hiatus, while the band meant they will balance both group and individual projects. 

Jungkook took to VLive on Wednesday to clarify these reports and assure BTS ARMY that he and the other members - RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga - have no plans of breaking up the band anytime soon.

While the English subtitles for the VLive video haven't popped up yet, a representative told Billboard that Jungkook said in the livestream that the band isn't going to stop working together as a team and is not disbanding. He added in the livestream that they will continue to do projects as a group, one of which is the filming of their web series Run BTS.

As per a fan's translation of the VLive, Jungkook said, "Since there was all a mess saying we are disbanding and what not. We are not disbanding guys, there are still a lot of things we need to do as a group. BTS is forever."

 

BTS / Jungkook / Disbanding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

2h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

1h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

2h | Food
Almost every household from this Bede village of 500 to 800 people, regardless of their occupation, still has pet snakes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

As Bedes transition to permanent houses, the old ways still hold sway

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

3h | Videos
How to build a career in e-commerce

How to build a career in e-commerce

3h | Videos
Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

3h | Videos
Wasfia Nazreen to climb K2

Wasfia Nazreen to climb K2

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh