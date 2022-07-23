John Wick Chapter 4 teaser: Keanu Reeves meets his match in Donnie Yen

The teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4 has dropped, and features action, guns, swords and fights.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 will see Keanu Reeves facing and using guns, knives, and every other dangerous weapon known to mankind in the action-packed film franchise.

The film is set to hit theatres in March, 2023.

In the slick teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, also known as John Wick 4, sees Keanu's super-assassin character facing death in thrilling action sequences. Along with Keanu's eponymous John Wick, the cast for John Wick: Chapter 4 features both former stars, as well as new character. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick will also return as The Bowery King, Winston, and Charon, respectively.

As per a Deadline report, Japanese pop singer Rina Sawayama will be making her Hollywood debut with John Wick: Chapter 4 in a new character for the franchise. Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown are also set to appear in the film, as per reports.

At the San Diego Comic Con on Friday, footage for John Wick: Chapter 4 was released as Keanu surprised the crowd with a fresh look at the beloved action hero, as per a report in Variety. After appearing at a panel for his project BRZRKR, the actor reportedly 'crashed Collider's Directors on Directing panel', where John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a panelist, and shared the teaser.

Fans reacted to the film's teaser on Twitter and Instagram and said that from the looks of it, the film will deliver more of the same spectacular action sequences that they have come to expect from the John Wick franchise. A fan wrote on Instagram, "They just get more and more badass." John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum released in theatres in 2019, and grossed $327.3 million worldwide, as per a Variety report.

