Jin's The Astronaut is the perfect parting gift before he joins military

BTS' eldest member Jin on Friday finally unveiled his first solo endeavour The Astronaut, leaving fans emotional with his perfect parting gift before he leaves to join the military services. Taking to YouTube, HYBE shared the official music video treating fans to Jin's song.

The video showed Jin spending time with a little girl- they played, shared conversations, clicked pictures together and he taught her to ride a bicycle. In the clip, Jin walked and ran through the streets and also came across an astronaut suit. After approaching the burning spacecraft, Jin is transported to a galaxy.

The video showed him near the spaceship. However, as it leaves Earth, Jin also comes back home to the little girl. In the video, Coldplay singer Chris Martin made a cameo as a news reporter.

Jin said, "Thank you so much for working so closely on this song with me, and listening to my opinions every step of the way. I feel super honoured to have worked with you, my superstar, my bro."

The Astronaut is a pop rock genre song that is a collaboration between Jin and Coldplay. It is co-written by Jin and Coldplay.

BTS ARMY was left 'teary-eyed' as they felt that the song is a gift before Jin leaves to join the South Korean army.