Jimin surprises BTS ARMY with music video ahead of 10th debut anniversary

BTS member Jimin has the sweetest treat for fans aka BTS ARMY. On Wednesday(7 June), he dropped a special live clip of his song Dear ARMY, addressed to his fans. The song is a hidden track from his recent solo debut album, Face.

An excerpt from Dear ARMY reads, "What should I say, and how should I say it. I'm not so good at this. I know it may seem cliche, but I'll try not to make it sound so light as I convey these words. I say oh oh I want you to be happier. Whenever I stumbled and fell, you who reached out your hand to me."

The song has arrived as a part of the ongoing 2023 BTS Festa, the K-pop group's debut anniversary celebration. This year they are completing 10 years in the industry. BTS comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

On May 30, BTS officially kickstarted this year's BTS Festa with a purple-themed group photo. Each year, the group releases new content, ranging from tracks to concepts for their fans in the weeks till their anniversary in the month of June.