Jimin surprises BTS ARMY with music video ahead of 10th debut anniversary

Splash

Hindustan Times
08 June, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 12:30 pm

Related News

Jimin surprises BTS ARMY with music video ahead of 10th debut anniversary

Park Jimin of BTS has dropped the live clip of Dear ARMY for 2023 BTS Festa. It's a hidden track from his solo album, Face.

Hindustan Times
08 June, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 12:30 pm
BTS&#039;s Jimin. Photo: Collected
BTS's Jimin. Photo: Collected

BTS member Jimin has the sweetest treat for fans aka BTS ARMY. On Wednesday(7 June), he dropped a special live clip of his song Dear ARMY, addressed to his fans. The song is a hidden track from his recent solo debut album, Face.

An excerpt from Dear ARMY reads, "What should I say, and how should I say it. I'm not so good at this. I know it may seem cliche, but I'll try not to make it sound so light as I convey these words. I say oh oh I want you to be happier. Whenever I stumbled and fell, you who reached out your hand to me."

The song has arrived as a part of the ongoing 2023 BTS Festa, the K-pop group's debut anniversary celebration. This year they are completing 10 years in the industry. BTS comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

On May 30, BTS officially kickstarted this year's BTS Festa with a purple-themed group photo. Each year, the group releases new content, ranging from tracks to concepts for their fans in the weeks till their anniversary in the month of June.

BTS / BTS Army / BTS's Jimin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

28m | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

1h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

33m | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

3h | TBS Today
Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

3h | TBS World
DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg