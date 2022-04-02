Jim Carrey announces retirement from acting

Jim Carrey has announced that he will be retiring from acting after his appearance in the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Jim Carrey. Photo: Wire Image via NBC News
Jim Carrey. Photo: Wire Image via NBC News

Veteran actor Jim Carrey, renowned for his comic roles, has said that he is retiring from acting in favour of 'the quiet life'

The actor is set to be seen in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 this year, which may be his last appearance on screen. Jim's statement came hours after action star Bruce Willis announced that he was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. 

Jim Carrey rose to fame through a recurring role in comedy TV series In Living Color in the early 1990s. He went on to star in some iconic comedy films such as The Mask, Dumb And Dumber, Liar Liar, Bruce Almighty, and A Christmas Carol. He was last seen on screen as Dr Robotnik in the 2020 film Sonic the Hedgehog.

In a recent appearance on Access Hollywood, singer Dolly Parton joked that she would love Jim to star in her biopic. Reacting to this, Jim, who was also a guest, said, "Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious. It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I'm taking a break."

The actor further added that he wanted to live a quiet life away from the spotlight of Hollywood. "I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists--I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough," he said.

Apart from his comedic roles, the actor has also done several critically-acclaimed dramatic performances, most notably in The Truman Show and Man on the Moon. He won Golden Globe Awards for these performances. His performance in the sci-fi romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is widely regarded as his best.

However, despite these box office successes and other awards, recognition at the Academy Awards has eluded him throughout his career. In 2009, he was named by The Guardian as one of the best actors never to have earned an Oscar nomination.

