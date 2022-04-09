Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

Splash

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 12:45 pm

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Getty Image via NDTV
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Getty Image via NDTV

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez are engaged again.

Her representative confirmed the same and Jennifer even talked about it in her newsletter. The couple rekindled their romance recently after dating and later breaking up in the early 2000s. 

Jennifer made the reveal on Friday evening with an email to her fan. It included a video of her flaunting a massive green diamond ring. She shared a video, teasing the big news on Twitter as well. "Major announcement," she wrote with her post and asked fans to visit her site onthejlo.com for details. "So I have a really exciting and special story to share..." Jennifer said in the video and added a diamond ring emoji to her name on Twitter.

Jennifer recently admitted to People Magazine that they were reminded of the chaos that surrounded them throughout their relationship in the early 2000s after they started dating again recently. "Before, we kind of put [our relationship] out there. We were naive and it got a little trampled," she said. She also shared that she and Ben were willing to take a risk this time around, however, seeing as they were much older and wiser.

"We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again,'" she explained.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us," she said.

The two were engaged in 2002 but split up in 2004. They co-starred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and then officially split by January 2004.

The singer ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April. Meanwhile, Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January and was earlier married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids.

Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with Jennifer Garner.

