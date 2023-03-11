Jenna Ortega may join Beetlejuice sequel

Splash

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 10:14 am

Related News

Jenna Ortega may join Beetlejuice sequel

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 10:14 am
Jenna worked with Tim Burton earlier in ‘Wednesday’ from the Adams family. Photo credit: Collected
Jenna worked with Tim Burton earlier in ‘Wednesday’ from the Adams family. Photo credit: Collected

Jenna Ortega may be ready to reunite with Tim Burton on his next project as sources confirm to Deadline that Ortega is in early talks to reunite with the Wednesday creator on Beetlejuice 2 at Warner Bros. Insiders add that Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are expected to reprise their roles with Burton directing.

Production is hoping for a late May or early June shoot in London, but the budget has not been set, resulting in a back-and-forth. If a deal is made, sources say Ortega would play the daughter of Lydia, the character played by Winona Ryder in the original.

Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara also starred in the original film, which grossed $80 million on a $15 million budget and it scored a best makeup Oscar at the 1989 Academy Awards. 

Ortega has been on a roll as of late, led by her record-breaking Addams Family series, Wednesday. The show has smashed Netflix viewing records and has been renewed for a second season. She hosts Saturday Night Live on March 11 and next will be seen in Scream VI.

Ortega is repped by CAA, Gilbertson Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. The news was first reported on The Hot Mic Podcast with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider.

Jenna Ortega / Beetlejuice sequel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

10m | Tech
Photo: TBS

Apple debuts yellow iPhone 14 to boost interest until new model

25m | Tech
Photo: TBS

OnePlus 11 5G: A step in the right direction

45m | Tech
Illustration: TBS

Torjoni: Government launched a national browser

55m | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

40m | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

13h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

14h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway