JCI Rock Fest 2022 held in ICCB

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh for the first time ever has organised "JCI Rock Fest 2022".

The Rockfest was held in International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) Hall 1 in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Renowned bands like Miles, Artcell, Warfaze, Avoid Rafa, Mechanis, Dreek and Teerondaz performed their popular songs and rocked the venue.



The concert was organised on the occasion of World Population Day to unite the youth in building a united society.

Niaz Morshed Elite, National President of JCI Bangladesh said, "We are moving forward with the aim of uniting the youth to develop the country. We also believe that JCI Bangladesh will inspire the youth in the melody of this rock concert music."

Around 3,000 youths participated in the event. They also expressed their feelings stating that this rock concert should be organized next year also.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) is an organisation of enterprising youth between the ages of 18 and 40. JCI is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, USA. It has operations in more than 120 countries and more than 200,000 members worldwide. Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh currently has more than 25 local organisations operating in in the country.

