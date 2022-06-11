JCI Rock Fest 2022 held in ICCB

Splash

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 07:34 pm

Related News

JCI Rock Fest 2022 held in ICCB

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 07:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh for the first time ever has organised "JCI Rock Fest 2022". 

The Rockfest was held in International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) Hall 1 in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Renowned bands like Miles, Artcell, Warfaze, Avoid Rafa, Mechanis, Dreek and Teerondaz performed their popular songs and rocked the venue. 
    

The concert was organised on the occasion of World Population Day to unite the youth in building a united society. 

Niaz Morshed Elite, National President of JCI Bangladesh said, "We are moving forward with the aim of uniting the youth to develop the country. We also believe that JCI Bangladesh will inspire the youth in the melody of this rock concert music."

Around 3,000 youths participated in the event. They also expressed their feelings stating that this rock concert should be organized next year also.  

Junior Chamber International (JCI) is an organisation of enterprising youth between the ages of 18 and 40. JCI is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, USA. It has operations in more than 120 countries and more than 200,000 members worldwide. Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh currently has more than 25 local organisations operating in in the country.
 

JCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

7h | Panorama
First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

9h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

18m | Videos
Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

1h | Videos
Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

2h | Videos
The way graffiti makes people feel

The way graffiti makes people feel

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions