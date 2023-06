Jaya Ahsan makes headlines again. 'Ardhangini', a Jaya starrer Tollywood movie, raked in Tk2 crores in just 10 days of release, directed by Kaushik Ganguly. The film also stars Churni Ganguly and Kaushik Sen.

'Ardhangini' was released on 2 June in India. On 11 June, halls across Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune went nearly housefull.

The plot of 'Ardhangini' is about two women's personal struggles.