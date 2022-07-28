Jaya Ahsan to join ‘Hawa Adda’ today

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 03:34 pm

Popular actor Jaya Ahsan is slated to host “Hawa Adda” today on Masranga Television at 10: 30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mezbaur Rahman Sumon's debut directorial "Hawa" is gearing up to hit theatres on Friday.

Now, Popular actor Jaya Ahsan is returning to hosting after a long time as she is slated to host "Hawa Adda" today (28 July) on Masranga Television at 10:30 pm.

Director Mezabur Rahman Sumon, popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Nazifa Tushi, and Vocalist of the massive hit song "Shada Shada Kala Kala" Arfan Mridha Shiblu among others will have a chit-chat with Jaya Ahsan on the show.

Regarding the show, Jaya Ahsan quipped, "I am not just hosting this show. As, I personally know the team members of "Hawa," I had a warm conversation with them in front of the camera."

Jaya Ahsan also shared that she did some wonderful projects with director Mezbaur Rahman Sumon including "Shohortolir Alo", "Mitthya tumi dosh pipra."

During the show, Jaya Ahsan will also share how she shares a bond with the team Hawa.

