Jay Leno in hospital for serious burns from gasoline fire

Splash

BSS
16 November, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:56 am

Related News

Jay Leno in hospital for serious burns from gasoline fire

BSS
16 November, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:56 am
Jay Leno. Photo: Collected
Jay Leno. Photo: Collected

US comedian Jay Leno said Monday he has suffered serious burns from a gasoline fire after an accident involving one of his cars.

Leno, the former host of 'The Tonight Show' and a renowned motor enthusiast, suffered injuries to his face after one of his vehicles burst into flames in his private garage on Sunday, reported TMZ.

Leno, who has been admitted to a Los Angeles burns clinic, confirmed in a statement to AFP he would be out of action for up to two weeks.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he said.

Leno's huge collection of rare, vintage and otherwise expensive cars and motorcycles is reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.

TMZ said one of the cars "erupted into flames without warning," citing unnamed sources who said the left side of Leno's face was affected, but that his eye and ear were not badly injured.

Leno took over the helm of The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson retired in 1992, carrying on a tradition of television that has defined US late nights for decades.

After stepping away in 2009 for a brief stint fronting 'The Jay Leno Show', he returned to host The Tonight Show until 2014, before Jimmy Fallon took over.

He has also fronted seven seasons of Jay Leno's Garage.

Jay Leno / Gasoline / hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

42m | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

13h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

14h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

15h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday