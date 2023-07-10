Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan shocks fans with his bald look

The Jawan Prevue was unveiled amid much anticipation on Monday (10 June). Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film has him united with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.

The Jawan Prevue shows Shah Rukh Khan talking about his character which can be right as well as wrong but left to the imagination for his fans. Glimpses of him as a Jawan in the line of action and then unwrapping his bandages to show his bald look were enough to hype up the film.

The Jawan Prevue also had glimpses of Nayanthara as a soldier, even Deepika Padukone doing some action in a traditional outfit and Priyamani also wielding a gun. There is also a little glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi but the women stole the spotlight in the Jawan Prevue.

Earlier, a motion teaser featuring a walky-talky with the text "Jawan" flashing on it was unveiled. Red Chillies Productions shared the video with the caption: "Stay Tuned...#JawanTrailer."

Directed by South filmmaker Atlee, Jawan boasts of high-octane action sequences. It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jawan is set to hit the theatres on 7 September. It also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Kenny Basumatary and Girija Oak.