Janhvi Kapoor transforms into The Littlec's Princess Ariel

Hindustan Times
20 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 12:40 pm

Ahead of the release of The Little Mermaid, Janhvi Kapoor shares a poem with two little girls and transforms into a mermaid in a promotional video.

With Disney's The Little Mermaid being rebooted for the big screen at the end of month, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a promotional video for the film where she turns into a mermaid, much like Princess Ariel, and recites a Hindi poem for two little girls. The upcoming film is a re-imagined telling of the classic fairy tale, and is updated from the studio's own 1989 animated version.

On Instagram, Janhvi shared the video which was captioned, "Immerse yourself in the wonders of The Little Mermaid where love knows no bounds and where wishes come true. Watch Princess Ariel in #TheLittleMermaid in cinemas on May 26."

