James set to drop new single ‘Shobi Bhul’

Faruq Mahfuz Anam aka James. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi Rock "Guru" James is about to release a new single soon after a year. The song entitled 'Shobi Bhul', was written jointly by Bishu Sikder and James. James composed the song himself.

It is reported that the song will be released on a YouTube channel called 'Basundhara Digital' on the eve of Eid. On 28 April 2022, Bashundhara Digital created the YouTube channel to produce new songs.

A press conference was organised on 17 April on this occasion.

"I released my first song from this platform last year. It was well received by the audience. So this is a second initiative. If this is also successful then there are plans to release some more songs from this label. I have definite plans to release new songs. I also want to publish an album," James said in the conference.

