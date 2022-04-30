James: I never imagined my music would have such an impact

Splash

Habibullah Siddique
30 April, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

James: I never imagined my music would have such an impact

In a press conference on Friday James discussed his journey as a musician and the release of his new single ‘I Love You’

Habibullah Siddique
30 April, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 07:47 pm
James: I never imagined my music would have such an impact

James is an iconic musician who needs no introduction. His songs 'Pagla Hawa', 'Bheegi Bheegi', 'Sultana Bibiana', amongst many others, have been anthems for Bangladeshi 'band music' fans for the past four decades. The rock star, however, has been living a very simple life. He wakes up at eight in the morning, and is in bed by 12 AM. In his spare time he practices photography, taking pictures of poet Nirmalendu Goon is on the top of his bucket list.

It was a rare sighting to see this grounded side of James.

The internet has been set ablaze after the announcement of his comeback song 'I Love You'. This will be his first song after a 12-year-long hiatus. In a press conference on Friday, he discussed his journey as a musician and the release of his new single.

'I Love You' will be available at Bashundhara Digital along with the music video on the night before Eid. The song was composed by James, and Shahriar Palak made the music video.

"I have composed a song after a very long time, and I dedicate this track to my loyal fans," said James. "The track makes me reminisce of the times that I have performed on various stages for the past four decades and the boundless love I received from my fans, I wrote it just for them."

The burning question on everyone's mind was, why was James away from the music scene for so long? But he did not have a real answer for it.  "It just happened," he said.  His friends and well-wishers were asking for something new, and he finally decided to do it.

James is credited for being one of the pioneers of 'band music' in Bangladesh, and he has been electrifying crowds since the very beginning.   

"I never imagined my music would have such an impact. I did not think about the grand scale of things," he said. "I knew a lot less than I do now, I only made whatever I loved."

There was a time when James released a new album in every major festival.  The albums were released in cassettes, and they were accompanied by cool covers and posters. Instead of feature albums, Bands and musicians today release singles, and they are only available through streaming platforms.

James. Photo: Saifuddin Saif
James. Photo: Saifuddin Saif

James reminisced about the "good old days." He said, "We lived through a great time, it is sad that everything is presently digital. We cannot release the extras we did back then. But Bashundhara Digital is still considering releasing my song in a physical format."

Nagar Baul's photography has received a lot of praise from fans on social media. We wondered if he would be interested in exhibiting them in a show, to which James replied that it is only a hobby for the time being. If he ever thinks of exhibiting his works, he will let everyone know.

James's popularity was not only confined within the borders of Bangladesh, he has also made music for Bollywood for some time as well. His songs 'Bheegi Bheegi' and 'Alvida' have mesmerised audiences in the entire subcontinent. 

He, however, did not continue singing for Bollywood.

As he explained, "I would have to live in India if I wanted to regularly make music for Bollywood. I don't want to leave my country to live abroad. It's impossible for me."

James concluded the press conference with the phrase "Love you all," just like he did in his shows.

Top News

James / Nagar Baul James

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

9h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

8h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their sixth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

8h | Food
Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

6h | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

23h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

23h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year