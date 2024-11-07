Jaltaranga turns ten

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
07 November, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 04:18 pm

Jaltaranga turns ten

Born from a modest dream a decade ago, Jaltaranga has blossomed into a cultural haven by uniting artistes and audiences in the soulful journey of Bangla music and poetry

Sohel Ahsan
07 November, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 04:18 pm
Every rehearsal is held in Tapon and Shyama’s home, where members come together like a family, supporting each other and eagerly awaiting these moments of shared artistic expression. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Every rehearsal is held in Tapon and Shyama’s home, where members come together like a family, supporting each other and eagerly awaiting these moments of shared artistic expression. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In October 2014, from modest beginnings in a house in Dhaka's Hatirpool, the cultural group 'Jaltaranga' emerged, driven by a mission to preserve and celebrate timeless Bangla songs. This group has completed a decade of journeying through music and art in what feels like the blink of an eye.

Jaltaranga will hold their 45th musical performance today, 8 November at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Dhaka, to mark this milestone and as part of their regular events. 

This event will feature performances by members like Tanvira Ashraf Shyama, Shankar Sarkar, Monjur Rashid, Shantanu Saha Roy, and Farzana Yasmin, with poetry recitations by Bandana Banerjee. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Our song selection is always carefully curated—melodious, timeless pieces that resonate deeply. We resist the lure of cheap popularity; for us, art comes with a responsibility, a commitment to quality," said Tapon, reflecting on a decade of success.

Jaltaranga was founded by Masuda Khan Iti, who, along with her niece Tanvira Ashraf Shyama and Shyama's husband, Zakir Hossain Tapon, also serves as the general secretary. 

Now, Jaltaranga's musical and poetry sessions are open to everyone, with Tapon extending invitations that welcome a wide audience to experience their performances.

Every Tuesday at precisely 6 PM, the second floor of a three-story building in Hatirpool springs to life. Artistes from various backgrounds gather here, transforming the space with songs, poetry, and cups of tea, creating a magical atmosphere that feels like a refreshing break from our monotonous everyday life. 

This commitment to quality shines through in Jaltaranga's tributes to Bangla musical greats—composers and lyricists like Salil Chowdhury, Lalon, Shah Abdul Karim, and many others. Every rehearsal is held in Tapon and Shyama's home, where members come together like a family, supporting each other and eagerly awaiting these moments of shared artistic expression.

Every year, Jaltaranga commemorates its anniversary with attention to detail. Venues like Chhayanaut and the Public Library have hosted their events, always drawing large, appreciative audiences. 

In 2019, Jaltaranga put on a unique musical show, 'Gaan Hoye Ele,' featuring golden songs from Bangladesh's film history. That same year, they paid tribute to Salil Chowdhury with 'Prithibir Gaarita Thamao,' a musical play that celebrated his life and legacy.

Every Jaltaranga event is a blend of elegance and purpose, where even the smallest elements—from the invitations to the costumes, are crafted with genuine care. 

Tapon, reflecting on the current cultural landscape, remarked, "Our artistic community is often divided, which creates its own set of challenges. Collaboration between artists and groups could be a game-changer for everyone, but more often than not, we find ourselves on different sides."

At its heart, Jaltaranga is all about shared passion and unity, dedicated to keeping the spirit of Bangla music and poetry alive for generations to come.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

21h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

4d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

51m | Videos
Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald Trump

Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald Trump

1h | Videos
Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

2h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

4h | Videos