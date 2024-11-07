Jaltaranga turns ten

Every rehearsal is held in Tapon and Shyama’s home, where members come together like a family, supporting each other and eagerly awaiting these moments of shared artistic expression. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In October 2014, from modest beginnings in a house in Dhaka's Hatirpool, the cultural group 'Jaltaranga' emerged, driven by a mission to preserve and celebrate timeless Bangla songs. This group has completed a decade of journeying through music and art in what feels like the blink of an eye.

Jaltaranga will hold their 45th musical performance today, 8 November at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Dhaka, to mark this milestone and as part of their regular events.

This event will feature performances by members like Tanvira Ashraf Shyama, Shankar Sarkar, Monjur Rashid, Shantanu Saha Roy, and Farzana Yasmin, with poetry recitations by Bandana Banerjee.

"Our song selection is always carefully curated—melodious, timeless pieces that resonate deeply. We resist the lure of cheap popularity; for us, art comes with a responsibility, a commitment to quality," said Tapon, reflecting on a decade of success.

Jaltaranga was founded by Masuda Khan Iti, who, along with her niece Tanvira Ashraf Shyama and Shyama's husband, Zakir Hossain Tapon, also serves as the general secretary.

Now, Jaltaranga's musical and poetry sessions are open to everyone, with Tapon extending invitations that welcome a wide audience to experience their performances.

Every Tuesday at precisely 6 PM, the second floor of a three-story building in Hatirpool springs to life. Artistes from various backgrounds gather here, transforming the space with songs, poetry, and cups of tea, creating a magical atmosphere that feels like a refreshing break from our monotonous everyday life.

This commitment to quality shines through in Jaltaranga's tributes to Bangla musical greats—composers and lyricists like Salil Chowdhury, Lalon, Shah Abdul Karim, and many others. Every rehearsal is held in Tapon and Shyama's home, where members come together like a family, supporting each other and eagerly awaiting these moments of shared artistic expression.

Every year, Jaltaranga commemorates its anniversary with attention to detail. Venues like Chhayanaut and the Public Library have hosted their events, always drawing large, appreciative audiences.

In 2019, Jaltaranga put on a unique musical show, 'Gaan Hoye Ele,' featuring golden songs from Bangladesh's film history. That same year, they paid tribute to Salil Chowdhury with 'Prithibir Gaarita Thamao,' a musical play that celebrated his life and legacy.

Every Jaltaranga event is a blend of elegance and purpose, where even the smallest elements—from the invitations to the costumes, are crafted with genuine care.

Tapon, reflecting on the current cultural landscape, remarked, "Our artistic community is often divided, which creates its own set of challenges. Collaboration between artists and groups could be a game-changer for everyone, but more often than not, we find ourselves on different sides."

At its heart, Jaltaranga is all about shared passion and unity, dedicated to keeping the spirit of Bangla music and poetry alive for generations to come.

