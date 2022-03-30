Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence on Oscars slap

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 03:06 pm

Photo: AMPAS 2022 via The Sun
Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence and reacted to her husband Will Smith slapping Cris Rock at the Oscars for punching a distasteful joke on her. 

Referring to the Oscars incident, Jada wrote in a brief Instagram post, "This is a season for healing. And I am here for it." 

Jada's comment did not point fingers at anyone, but perhaps implied that all of them are suffering due to the incident. 

The "Red Table Talk" actor refrained from commenting when there was a full-scale debate going on over which side to support, Will's or Rock's?. 

Will Smith on Monday apologised to Chris Rock after being condemned by the awards organisers for hitting him on an international platform..

During the Oscars, Chris said, "Jada, I love you, G I Jane 2, can't wait to see it." Cris referred to the GI Jane movie where Demi Moore shaved her head for her role in the 1997 film. 

However, Jada shaved her hair due to a medical condition. She has been very open about her battle with alopecia, a hair loss condition, for years now. 

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett. Photo: Getty Image via The Sun
Though Will initially laughed at the joke, upon seeing Jada's reaction, Will's anger fuelled and he smacked Chris across the face in the middle of his act, on stage. 

Jada's reaction clearly reveals the distasteful joke was like adding salt to her injury and reminded her of her battle with alopecia. However, Will's violent reaction to 'protect' his wife became a subject of massive scrutiny and criticism. 

Jada’s reaction clearly reveals the distasteful joke was like adding salt to her injury. Photo: Getty Image via The Sun
Jada Pinkett Smith got diagnosed with alopecia in 2018. During her show "Red Table Talk," Jada said, "At some point, your hairline is going to be back here...so we might as well just do it now."

The actor has always pulled off her super chic shaven head look effortlessly

Jeda Pinkett Smith. Photo: Instagram
To support her mom, Jada's daughter also rocked exciting hairless looks. 

