Jacqueline Fernandez quizzed for 8 hours in extortion case

Splash

Hindustan Times
14 September, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 08:52 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez. Photo: Collected
Jacqueline Fernandez. Photo: Collected

 

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was today questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police for over eight hours in a ₹ 200 crore extortion case.

The actor reached the EOW office at around 11am along with her lawyer to join the investigation.

The Delhi police earlier summoned her on August 29 and September 12, but she did not appear before the investigating officer at the EOW headquarters. A special public prosecutor told the court last month that Fernandez did not joine the probe despite being summoned, after which her lawyers assured the court that she would comply with the police summon.

While Fernandez was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has also named her in their charge sheet as an accused, this is the first time the Delhi police are questioning her in the case of the Rs. 200 crore fraud pulled off by Chandrashekhar from inside Delhi's Rohini jail.

The police have prepared a detailed questionnaire for Fernandez, who was allegedly in touch with Chandrashekhar between February and October 2021.

The Delhi police and ED are separately probing the alleged heist. While the police's economic offences wing is probing allegations of fraud and corruption inside jail, ED is investigating the money laundering charges. Last month, ED named the actor as an accused and said that she received gifts from Chandrashekhar, which he had bought from the ₹200 crore he made from the conjob.

The police have arrested and charged jail officers, bankers and private persons who helped Chandrashekhar by smuggling phones or collecting the bribe money. Till date, the police have not questioned or named the actor in their charge sheet. Delhi police in their charge sheet said Chandrashekhar paid at least ₹12.5 crore each to the jail officers for getting himself a separate barrack, allowing him to make phones calls on a contraband phone and for unfettered access to his accomplices and partners.

No senior police officer authorised to issue press statements commented on the summons issued to Fernandez. A mid-level officer, who asked not to be named, said, "She is an important part of the probe. When Chandrashekhar violated rules by getting cell phones and talking to different people, he had made several calls to her. The calls were made from inside the jail and from the same place every time."

The actor in her earlier submission to ED denied charges of helping Chandrashekhar and maintained that she was duped by Chandrashekhar who posed as the owner of a prominent channel.

Chandrashekhar (33) is involved in at least 32 criminal cases across Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka and other states. Between 2020 and early 2021, when he was in Delhi's Rohini jail,he pulled off a ₹200 crore heist by duping a city industrialist's wife after posing as the union law secretary. Chandrashekhar took ₹200 crore extortion from jailed industrialist Shivinder Mohan's wife, Aditi Singh. According to the police, he spoofed phone numbers, posed as a senior bureaucrat, and called Mohan's wife Aditi with an offer to bail her jailed husband.

According to ED, Chandrashekhar sent expensive gifts to Fernandez, transferred money to her parents and even bought a house for her in Sri Lanka in 2021. Fernandez told ED she had received some gifts but denied allegations of money laundering.

Police earlier recorded the statement of actor Nora Fatehi who was also contacted by the alleged conman. Fatehi has not been charged by police or ED.

