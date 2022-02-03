‘Ityadi’ episode rerun on BTV and BTV World

Hanif Sanket. Photo: Courtesy

The much beloved show 'Ityadi' will broadcast on BTV and BTV World at 8.45 PM on 4 February 2022.

The episode was originally aired in 2016 and honours the iconic Palli Kabi, Jasimuddin.

The show featuring a short documentary on Jasimuddin and Faridpur district was filmed at 'Jasim Stage' near the poet's home at Faridpur.

In continuation with the theme, approximately a hundred local dancers have performed in a mashup of three popular songs written by the poet.

Photo: Courtesy

The episode also features a musical performance by singer Pantho Kanai, performing Jasimuddin's song 'Amay Bhashaili re.

Photo: Courtesy

Popular segments such as 'Mama-Bhagne' and 'Nana-Nati' are also included in the show, along with messages of social and educational awareness.

Photo: Courtesy

The episode is written, directed and hosted by Hanif Sanket.