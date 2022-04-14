It's official: Ranbir-Alia finally married!

It's official! The most awaited wedding of the year has finally attained its pinnacle as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot.

The star couple took pheras at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

The intimate wedding ceremony took place in the presence of family members and close friends.

The star couple, who has been in a relationship for over 5 years, took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.

Some of the closest family and friends include Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, among others, reports Hindustan Times.

A haldi ceremony was reportedly held this morning ahead of the wedding. A mehendi was held at Vastu yesterday.