Interest in Sultanpur will grow once people start watching it: Saikat Nasir

Saikat Nasir debuted as a film director eight years ago. At the time, he was discussed by many for directing the movie 'Desha: The Leader,' produced by Jaaz Multimedia. After that, 'Hero 420', 'Pashan', 'Talash' and lastly 'Paap,' which came out last Eid, were released under his direction.

The director is gearing up once again to release his next movie 'Sultanpur' on the big screen. The movie, based on existing rural superstitions and misconceptions, will be released in theatres across the country on 2 June.

A fictional location close to Bangladesh's border serves as the film's setting. The narrative will provide some insight into whether or not these superstitions and false beliefs are true. Assorted characters are played by Ashish Khandkar, Adhara Khan, Suman Farooq, Sanju John, Rashed Momiun Apu, Maumata Mau and others.

Saikat Nasir has his own thoughts about why the audience will actually watch the movie.

"Audiences watch movies to be entertained. Most movies usually have a similar story or presentation but mine do not. I think once the audience sees the movie, then and only then will the interest in it be created," said Nasir.

A filmmaker always has a preconceived idea that visualises how the script will materialise on the big scream. Nasir did too. During Covid-19 in October 2021, he wrapped up filming. And ever since, he has been counting down the days in anticipation of seeing his work on the big screen.

Exactly what kind of expectations are on the director's mind?

"Our movie industry is very star-based but there is no such megastar in this movie. The strength of my film is the story and the fluent performance of the artists. I made the movie different to the traditional genre. So I think it won't go away [be forgotten] soon after release as many films do," explained Nasir.

The previous movies under Nasir's belt boosted his confidence in making movies more than ever before. He has already started to notice the implementation of his mission of directing films that he had in his mind for a long time. After eight years of filmmaking, he is very confident about the future.

"I think I'm moving towards the goal of establishing myself as a prominent film director. I have to tread the path with even more awareness than before and work harder than ever before. I believe my movies will be watched all over the world," he said.

Not only him, but many of his contemporaries are also doing well, he opined. Their movies are also going out to a global audience. He hopes the Bangladeshi movie market will soon recover from the recent slumps.

Before directing movies, Saikat Nasir was known as an advertisement creator. In 2007, he started his journey with movies. So far, he has created 80-odd ads but his dream was always to become established as a movie director.

Earlier, he worked in the theatre from his school days. Growing up, he also acted in the plays 'Shikhandi Katha' and 'Ghoom Nei' as a member of the Mahakal theatre community of Dhaka.

After his HSC, he was admitted to the Graphics Department of the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University. But after a few months of study, he got admitted to Malaysia's Multimedia University for higher studies in film and animation — and on his return to the country, he got involved in advertising as well as teaching at a private university.