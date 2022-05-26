Inside Karan Johar's glitzy 50th birthday

Bollywood Filmmaker Karan Johan turned 50 on Wednesday.

The threw a glittery themed starstudded party and announced his new project on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were among the many Bollywood couples who attended Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday. Malaika Arora, who was among the most glamourous celebrities at the party, also joined Kareena and Saif as her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor skipped the event. Saif's kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the party. Among others were Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan at Karan Johar's party. (Varinder Chawla)

Saif and Kareena arrived at Karan's bash with Malaika. While Kareena was in a silver dress, Saif was in black and white suit with a bowtie. He gave company to Malaika as well as Kareena's sister Amrita Arora as they all posed for pictures together. While Malaika was in a green blazer and shorts paired with huge pink heels, Amrita was in a short blazer-dress with thigh-high boots.

Malaika Arora attending Karan's birthday bash

Sara was in an off-shoulder dress and posed with brother Ibrahim, who wore a black suit for the bash. While Sara is already an actor, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar on his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Janvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday also opted for glitzy avatar.

Jahnvi Kapoor. Photo: Collected

Ananya Panday. Photo: Collected

Like Saif, Shahid Kapoor also wore white blazer and black trousers for the party. His wife Mira Rajput joined him in an off-shoulder black dress.

Hrithik Roshan made his first official public appearance with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad at Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday.

Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni at Karan Johar's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar's party on Wednesday was lit with almost the entire Bollywood coming out in their most glamorous avatars to celebrate his 50th birthday. Kareena, Amrita, Malaika and Karisma are Karan's closest BFFs but Karisma couldn't attend the party and mentioned the same in her birthday pot for Karan.

Evergreen diva of Bollywood. Photo: Varinder Chawla

Madhuri Dixit with her family. Photo: Collected

Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan also attended the party with ex-wife Kiran Rao. Aamir and Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer is set to release on Sunday during the IPL finale. The film is set to release on August 11.