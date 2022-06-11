Inside Britney-Sam's fairytale wedding

All's well that ends well. Britney Spears finally married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in a "dream ceremony" at her California home with all of her close friends from the industry in attendance.

She has now shared pictures from the wedding which had everyone, from Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez to Paris Hilton joining her on the dance floor. The new bride also shared a note in which she expressed her happiness on tying the knot.

The attires of the bride and Groom were designed by Versace.

The pictures show Britney in a white off-shoulder gown with a matching neckpiece, veil and gloves. Sam Asghari joined her in a black suit with a bowtie.

A picture from the afterparty shows Britney in a black dress and Selena Gomez in a blue outfit grooving with Drew Barrymore sandwiched between them.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Britney wrote, "Wow!!! Holy holy crap!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!! It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED!!! I had a panic attack and then got it together… the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic!!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock!!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that's possible both came!!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton"

Thanking all those who helped her out with her bridal outfit, she wrote further, "Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup!!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times!!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING!!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"

Britney and her husband actor Sam Asghari also shared a short video which featured glimpses of their dreamlike wedding. "Fairy tales are real," they captioned the post.

Paris Hilton, who attended the wedding in a black shimmery gown with a thigh-high slit, also shared a few pictures on Instagram. She wrote, "#Icons Only. Had the most incredible time celebrating the fairytale couple. What a beautiful night!"

A bit of drama was witnessed during the function as Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander tried to crash the wedding and was arrested.