The Indie-Rock stars of the Attic

Indie-rock's beauty shines in its honest tunes. It's like a personal diary set to music, telling relatable stories with heartfelt melodies. Guitars and drums team up, creating catchy rhythms that make heads nod and feet tap. What's cool is its unique style – not following rules, but inventing its own path.

'Attic' is one rising band that is enriching the indie-rock genre in Bangladesh. Their melodies weave tales of emotions, painting vivid pictures in sound.

With a unique fusion of local flavours and global vibes, Attic's music resonates like a universal language. The band right now is on the ascent, highlighting the vibrant diversity of Bangladesh's music scene, while leaving an indelible mark on the world of indie-rock.

When I stated earlier that Attic's music resonates like a universal language, I meant it literally, because Attic is one of the few Bangladeshi bands who produce their music in English.

When asked about it, the vocalist Shadab said, "We just felt comfortable making our music in English, to be honest. We all grew up listening to English songs and we all connected to those songs. So when we started writing our own music, we kind of naturally went for English. All of our songs are written in the same language and we have been getting a lot of praise for them, so it's really great."

The foundation of the band is a rather heartwarming story. While many music groups or bands consist of talents from across the city or even the country, 'Attic' is really just a handful of friends and family coming together bound by their love for music.

Growing up together, they found a common base in music where they all truly connected and wanted to make something special. The band was formed back in 2012 by making covers of their favourite songs.

The lineup changed over the last decade. Right now the band is composed of Shadab Shams (vocals), Sharar Shayor (Bass), Sayem Chowdhury (Drums), Tauhid Shamsuddin (Lead guitars) and Gaurav Nandyon (Keyboard).

Nearly all music bands shape their songs around a central principle or theme. This artistic compass guides their lyrics, melodies, and emotions, lending depth and coherence to their creations. It's this guiding star that infuses their music with purpose and resonance, connecting with listeners on a profound level.

"We didn't really have a particular theme or a principle when we started making music. It was more like something we experienced in our lives, that popped in our head and we based an entire song out of that said something. The theme for our song could be anything really, but it is always something relatable for all of us", said Shadab.

Attic came into the spotlight with their 2018 song 'Echoes in Your Attic.' The song was an immediate hit and created ripples among enthusiasts in the music community. Afterwards, they released multiple hits like 'Love/Hate', 'Indigo Straits' and 'Survival'.

The band members themselves have their own personal favourites as well. For Sharar Shayor it's 'Stuck on You' and for Shadab, it's 'Rain on My Parade.' They both said the lyrics spoke to them, while the music strummed their hearts.

My conversation with the band went deeper as they delved a little more into how music inspires them and what music really means to them.

"I cannot really say all that I have to say about this in such a short time," said a bubbling Sharar Shayor. "Music is something that I absolutely love making. It's a gateway to a peaceful world for me, and it gives me a sense of fulfilment. Everyone has their own thing that they do to keep themselves going, and for me it's music. I want to keep making music that inspires me and others. I am just happy when I am making music." This sentiment was shared by Shadab Shams and Sayem Chowdhury as well.

The band is very confident about the music they make as well. And this confidence in their music is exactly what helped them with a vision for the future.

"We want to keep making music for as long as we can. We are confident in our songs being good and we are confident in ourselves. We are always striving to give our listeners the best possible. So it is necessary that we do not lose this confidence that we found. We have to be the one to believe in our music first. And after that if someone doesn't like it, they will be missing out", said Sharar Shayor with great certainty.

It is perhaps this brimming optimism that got them invited to perform on the international stage. The band was set to perform in Bangkok earlier this month for the 'Two Door Cinema Club' concert. Unfortunately, due to some administrative issues they were unable to attend the event despite their best efforts. However, this was still a great opportunity for them and the country as well.

"To think that our music has now gone beyond the borders of Bangladesh is a big achievement for us. We were all exhilarated and excited for the tour. It was like our dreams coming true and our music efforts being recognised. Albeit just a chance, it still brought us great joy and a sense of accomplishment", concluded Shadab Shams.