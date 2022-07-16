Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed

Splash

UNB
16 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed

The singer had been out on bail since his conviction in the case in 2018

UNB
16 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 04:10 pm
Dalen Mehendi. Photo: Collected
Dalen Mehendi. Photo: Collected

A court in the northern Indian state of Punjab on Thursday sent popular pop star Daler Mehndi to jail, rejecting his appeal against a two-year prison term for trafficking migrants to the US.

The singer had been out on bail since his conviction in the case in 2018. 

"The singer was taken into custody by police soon after the court turned down his appeal against the sentence and cancelled his bail bond. He has to serve a prison term now," TS Bhargav, a lawyer, told the local media.

The case was filed by Punjab Police way back in 2003 after a probe revealed that Mehndi took some 10 migrants, disguised as dancers in his troupe, to the US and returned without them.

Subsequently, the singer was also booked and charged with wage theft and tax fraud after many people lodged complaints alleging that he took large sums of money on the pretext of taking them to Western countries.

Daler Mehendi / Indian singer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

5h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

7h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

8h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

6h | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

6h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur