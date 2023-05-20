India gets its first Broadway Musical

Splash

Bloomberg
20 May, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 11:39 am

Related News

India gets its first Broadway Musical

The Sound of Music debuted this month at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre – the latest symbol of the Ambani family’s push to bring global luxury products and experiences to India

Bloomberg
20 May, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 11:39 am
India gets its first Broadway Musical

The 'Sound of Music' first premiered in New York in 1959 before debuting in London's West End in 1961. This month, it came to Mumbai for the first time. 

It was, in fact, the first time any major Broadway show has come to India and it is part of a push by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani and his family that is bringing international art, retail brands and more to a city that has one of the fastest-growing millionaire populations in the world. 

Nearby and outfitted in Gucci, Valentino and Burberry, an audience of 2,000 packed the Grand Theater of the newly opened Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre for the Sound of Music opening on 3 May, with some paying more than $400 for 'diamond box' seating. 

The people going to the concerts and shows at NMACC are price inelastic consumers who are unaffected by challenges in the economy, and are insulated from the vagaries of economic cycles," said Ravi Kapoor, partner, retail and consumer at PwC India. 

"More than the 'lipstick' effect, these people want a 'feel good' effect and prioritise their experience first lifestyles and therefore derive real surrogate pleasure from such experiences and purchases of things."

This phenomena is crucial to the cultural clout the Ambanis are building in Mumbai with both the Jio World Centre that houses NMACC and their sprawling 17.5-acre Jio World Drive shopping centre. 

The Sound of Music is actually the second big show at NMACC. 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation' ran from 3 to 23 April and featured more than 1,000 costumes by Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra and an opening night performance by Nita Ambani, the centre's namesake and a Reliance Industries board member. 

Stars including Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Tom Holland rubbed shoulders with politicians at the centre's launch and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a message commending the effort.

India / Broadway / Broadway Musical

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

23h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

49m | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors