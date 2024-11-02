Imran and Porshi collaborate on Kotha Ektai

Popular singers Imran Mahmudul and Porshi are back with a new duet titled, 'Kotha Ektai'. It is set to be released soon on Porshi's YouTube channel, which goes by the same name.

The duo have collaborated on several hit songs before such as, 'Janam Janam,' 'Ek Dekhay,' 'Dwitiyo Jibon,' 'Abdar,' 'Bole Dao,' 'Jotone Rekhechi Tomay,' and 'Hridoyer Gohine.'

Rabiul Islam Jibon penned the lyrics of the new song, with Imran Mahmudul behind the composition and music direction.

Regarding this new song, Imran Mahmudul said, "I have carefully selected songs with Porshi. That's why each song has been very well received by the audience. With that in mind, we have created a cinematic song, and I hope everyone will like it."

Porshi added, "Every song I have sung with Imran has become popular with listeners. I hope everyone will enjoy this song as well."

