Imran and Porshi collaborate on Kotha Ektai

Splash

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 06:39 pm

Imran and Porshi collaborate on Kotha Ektai

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 06:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Popular singers Imran Mahmudul and Porshi are back with a new duet titled, 'Kotha Ektai'. It is set to be released soon on Porshi's YouTube channel, which goes by the same name. 

The duo have collaborated on several hit songs before such as, 'Janam Janam,' 'Ek Dekhay,' 'Dwitiyo Jibon,' 'Abdar,' 'Bole Dao,' 'Jotone Rekhechi Tomay,' and 'Hridoyer Gohine.'
Rabiul Islam Jibon penned the lyrics of the new song, with Imran Mahmudul behind the composition and music direction. 

Regarding this new song, Imran Mahmudul said, "I have carefully selected songs with Porshi. That's why each song has been very well received by the audience. With that in mind, we have created a cinematic song, and I hope everyone will like it."
Porshi added, "Every song I have sung with Imran has become popular with listeners. I hope everyone will enjoy this song as well."
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

21h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

1d | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: What if Trump declares early victory?

US presidential election: What if Trump declares early victory?

51m | Videos
Why are Indian origin voters turning away from Kamala?

Why are Indian origin voters turning away from Kamala?

2h | Videos
Krishna and Sabina aim for a dream match against Barcelona

Krishna and Sabina aim for a dream match against Barcelona

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Early Voting Record, Kamala Harris Leads

US Presidential Election: Early Voting Record, Kamala Harris Leads

3h | Videos