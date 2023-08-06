Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy

06 August, 2023
Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy

As per Bump.com, Koa means a 'warrior' or a 'valiant one'. Ileana posted a photo of the baby sleeping on a bed.

Ileana D&#039;Cruz. Photo: Collected
Ileana D'Cruz. Photo: Collected

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has announced that she has welcomed a baby boy. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, she shared a post revealing that she has named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. Ileana also gave a glimpse of her son.

As per Bump.com, Koa means a 'warrior' or a 'valiant one'. Ileana posted a photo of the baby sleeping on a bed. The words in the picture read, ''Introducing Koa Phoenix Dola. Born on August 1, 2023." She captioned the post, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world (black heart emoji). Hearts beyond full (sparkles and nazar amulet emojis)."

Reacting to the post, Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!!" She also added, "Leo boy." Athita Shetty, Huma Qureshi and Arjun Kapoor posted red heart, raised hands and hug face emojis. Maria Goretti commented, "A little cub, lots and lots of love." Sophie Choudry said, "Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy."

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. However, recently, Ileana shared a picture of her boyfriend on Instagram. She posted a photo collage on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Date night." During her pregnancy, Ileana regularly shared photos of herself.

