Himel Ashraf has become a popular name among Bangla cinema lovers, especially since this Eid- ul Adha, as he directed the most profitable and popular movie 'Priyotoma'. The movie is his second work as a director, following a long break.

Himel Ashraf was primarily known as a drama director. He had already made a name for himself in the drama scene through directing dramas and serials long ago. He used that experience to make a film called 'Sultana Bibiana'. However, the film did not achieve its expected success. Some time passed between and in 2017 he began planning to make 'Priyotoma'. The story was written back in 2015.

Its writer Faruk Hossain tragically drowned in the sea shortly after. Later, Himel Ashraf completed the screenplay himself. Upon completion of writing in 2017, Ashraf wanted to make the film with Shakib Khan and finalised schedules with him. But for one reason or another, getting the superstar's schedule was not easy. But Ashraf did not give up on the project.

But when Shakib Khan finally agreed to act in it, very little time was left before Eid. However, because he got six years to prepare and plan, he did not have to struggle much to complete in such a short time. Right before Eid, Shakib Khan's new look had piqued the audience's interest for this film. The results were visible upon release.

"From the very beginning, I was intent on creating a beautiful story. With the sincere cooperation of producer Arshad Adnan and Shakib, I was able to present the film within a short time. I felt the audience would take an interest in the film even before it came out. The feeling became a reality. I reaped the reward of six years of waiting," Himel Ashraf said, regarding the success of the film.

The film is being screened in 107 theatres across the country from the day of Eid. The expected presence of the audience is being observed in every theatre. The film has already earned back its investment and is generating more profit with every show.

The film has started screening in various theatres of different countries as well. The director said that revenue is also being generated from theatres in America, Australia, Canada, Switzerland and England.

"We collected big chunks of money from hall owners in advance for Priyotoma before Eid. This is known as table money. We entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with the remaining major theatres, where we had a 50/50 split agreement on counter sales with 90% of these halls. But it's a different situation entirely if there is no hype for the movie during Eid," Ashraf added.

"Priyotoma is surpassing the blockbuster status and we hope it will run for a month straight. But I also want all the movies coming out on Eid to turn a profit," the director further stated.

Shakib Khan, Idhika Paul, Kazi Hayat, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Lutfur Rahman George, Don, Shahid-Un-Nabi and Elina Shammi played the other characters in the movie.

Himel Ashraf started his directorial journey as an assistant director in collaboration with Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. In 2010, he began directing full-length dramas. 'Window', 'Chowdhury Villa' and 'Goppo' are three of his popular serials.