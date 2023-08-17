I left the lure of money to become an actress: Deepa

Popular actress Deepta Khandakar has made a name for herself in both dramas and cinema. Alongside her acting career, she has also gained popularity as a model and has actively engaged in the entertainment media for more than two decades now.

The veteran actress is currently acting in a new serial drama titled 'Abonti Kaando', directed by Maruf Mithu. It has been airing on Duronto TV daily at 12 PM and 8.30 PM, since 30 July.

Deepa portrays the character of Abonti's mother, who happens to be a working woman. Apart from managing her job, she also faces the challenge of raising a young daughter and guiding her towards the right path. Shooting for all 30 episodes has now been completed and the show will end in August.

While speaking of her role in the drama, Deepa said, "I always enjoy acting in story-driven plays. This is a drama based on a young girl's story and as a whole, it is basically based on a children's story."

The significance of the children's characters in the drama is far greater than that of the adult characters.

"There's a connection between the main character and my character. So, I believe I have had the opportunity to showcase my acting here adequately."

Apart from 'Abonti Kaando,' Deepa is also starring in several other serial dramas. Besides, she regularly performs in single-episode dramas. She says she strives to keep herself immersed in dramas.

Over the past few years, this actress has also expanded her involvement in movies through numerous roles. Deepa says her engagement in movies will be increasing for the foreseeable future.

In 2023, Deepa finished shooting two new films. 'Oporajeyo' was directed by Syed Salahuddin Zaki and produced by Impress Telefilm. 'Monolok' was directed by Shahid Raihan and produced through government grants. Deepa is optimistic about the success of both films.

"Both are story-driven films. Zaki bhai always creates classic films, and this is no exception. I found tranquility in this movie. These kinds of cinemas don't fade away with time."

"The stories of Shahid Raihan's films are also incredibly beautiful. Without a good and meaningful story, funding is not usually granted by the government. This film will hold a place in the hearts of cinephiles for a long time," said a hopeful Deepa.

Neither of the films has a fixed release date as of yet, but Deepa reassures that the announcements will be made pretty soon.

At the start of her acting career, Deepa was more involved with stage and television dramas. For almost two decades, she was immersed in these two realms. However, over the past three to four years, she has broken away from that old mold.

Deepta is now seen regularly acting not just in 'classical' films, but also in commercial films. She has been a part of commercially acclaimed films like 'Bhaijan', starring alongside Shakib Khan.

She starred in several other movies in that vein. Among them, two notable films are 'Revenge,' directed by Mohammad Iqbal, and 'Mona,' directed by Kamruzzaman Roman.

"I acted in both these films quite some time ago. However, due to various reasons, the release of both films has been delayed. Nonetheless, I believe when these two films will eventually reach audiences they will be rewarded for their anticipation,"said Deepa.

"In the past, I wasn't getting the opportunities to act in movies which I aspired to act in. Now, as time has progressed, I am getting those chances on a regular basis, and so I am going with that flow."

In 1998, Deepa gave up a lucrative job as an air hostess and stepped into the challenging world of acting. Her career started with modeling in television and then transitioned to acting in dramas.