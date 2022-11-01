'I know how it feels': Kanye West's shocker on Adidas split

Facing severe backlash over his anti-semitic remarks, American rapper Kanye West opened up about Adidas breaking ties with him. Kanye West compared the blowback he has faced so far to the killing of George Floyd.

The rapper said that his recent loss of sneaker contract with Adidas was comparable to the death of George Floyd. George Floyd was asphyxiated when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed a knee on his neck.

"So when I said that and I and I and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people; it hurt the black people", Kanye West said.

"So I wanna apologize to hurting them because right now God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what, by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now," he added.

The Grammy Award winner also expressed gratitude to God for "humbling" him and letting him know "how it really felt".

"Because how could the richest Black [man] ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment," Kanye West said.

Kanye West lost deals with brands, including Gap and Balenciaga and has reportedly his billionaire status following the controversy.

On Instagram last week, Kanye West wrote, "The 'unknown powers' are trying to destroy my life off of a tweet so does this prove that my so-called suspicion was true? Leading with love. This is love speech".