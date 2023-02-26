'I inherited my writing skill from my father': Shanarei Devi Shanu

Shanarei Devi Shanu. Photo: Courtesy

Two of Shanarei Devi Shanu's books were published at this year's Ekushey Boi Mela, a poetry book titled 'Bhalobashar Epaar Opaar' and a thriller novel titled 'Bhokkhok.'

A budding writer some would say, Shanu has been on a roll, as a published writer, at least for the last four years. In 2018, Shanu released three books: 'Laal Epitaph', 'Oshomoyer Chirkutt' and 'Tribhuj.' 2019 saw her release a novel 'Ekla Akash' and a children's book. In 2020, she published another novel 'Lipstick' followed by a crime thriller 'Amar Ekta Tui Chai' in 2021.

However, Shanu first rose to stardom as the winner of Lux Channel-i Superstar (beauty pageant) in 2005, not a writer. If one were to look closely at Shanu Devi Shanu's professional trajectory, a versatile portfolio seems to emerge.

Shanu hails from Sylhet. Her father, of Monipuri descent, A K Sheram is a poet and her mother, Chandra Devi, used to be a dancer. The importance of cultural activities was ingrained in her since childhood. She was introduced to dancing because of her mother's influence but regularly participated in cultural activities as well.

After graduating from a local higher secondary school, Shanu starred in a play directed by popular playwright and architect Shakur Majid. And that is when the ball started rolling for Shanarei Devi Shanu – it landed her into the world of acting.

Shanu tapped into the mainstream cultural world. And soon, Shanu relocated to the capital, where she had to stay for three months because she was a participant in the beauty pageant Lux Channel-i Superstar.

It was through an unforeseen victory in this competition that Shanu gained her much-required confidence to establish herself in the entertainment industry. Winning the competition radically changed her life.

And eventually, she had to permanently move to Dhaka to propel her career as an actor and model.

Photo: Courtesy

All the while, she had immense support from her parents. By this point, Shanu completed the transition from being a small-town Sylheti girl to a nationwide popular celebrity.

"I never imagined that I would win Lux Superstar. I used to think that I might receive a respectable place, but never thought I would be crowned. And in that particular year's pageant, different abilities [IQ, educational qualifications, presenting and anchoring skills, etc] were taken into consideration in addition to physical attractiveness. That could be why I stood first. However, it was because of this competition that working at the national level was made easier for me," Shanu told The Business Standard, recalling the initial stages of her career.

The making of a writer in a hiatus

Shanu has dedicated herself mostly to acting since her rise to stardom. However, 2010 saw the celebrity enter another phase of her life – marriage. She got married and took a hiatus from acting for nearly two years.

It was during this break, she started garnering interest in another skill – writing. She quenched her insatiable inner desire of becoming a writer alongside being an actor. She also started practising poetry. She started rediscovering herself in a new way and by 2016, she was completely immersed in the world of writing and literature.

"At that point, I began to sense as though another entity was present inside of me. Such ideas that kept running through my head are what inspired me to start writing. I took some time off from acting as a result.

But I returned [just before 2013] to this field because I was so passionate about acting [too]," she said.

Having said that, she wrote a collection of poems which was later compiled into a book. She got her first book titled 'Neel Foring Er Kabbo' published by Anannya Prokashoni in the 2017 Ekushey Boi Mela and she never looked back.

Her first book gave her a lot of confidence and she started believing that she will be able to make it as a writer. Gradually she penned poetry books, and thriller novels and also tapped into other genres of writing.

"All my works are a form of self-expression in front of my readers. I want them to know what I am thinking and by now I have a connection with the readers. I take my readers' viewpoints into sincere consideration and reflect them in my writing. This gives the writer the chance to comprehend the reader's mindset. Readers can now explore a wider range of my concepts," opined Shanu.

Shanu is known to engage with her readers via social media. She's very active on Facebook. Moreover, she incorporates the fans' opinions and views into her writings. Not just poems and novels, but Shanu also penned songs. Her first song – written in 2021 and titled 'Shunya Hriday' – was sung by popular artist Hriday Khan.

Shanu believes that she inherited her writing skill from her father who writes poems in the Monipuri language. "Writing flows in my bloodstream. Since the moment I started to develop comprehension skills, I have read my father's works. In addition, I have occasionally, from different people, got encouragement for my writing – which I still do today," said Shanu regarding her writing inspirations.

And at this year's Ekushey Boi Mela, her publishers are Azab Prokashoni and Baatighor, respectively, for the poetry book and thriller novel 'Bhokkhok,' a thriller novel led by a supernatural mystery. There is a transcendental sensation present in the book where Shanu has also emphasised human telepathy. However, this thriller (which Shanu finished end of last year) also includes descriptions of some actual occurrences.

On the other hand, the poetry book titled 'Bhalobashar Epar Opar' is a compilation of 78 poems mainly themed on love and nature.

"With each new book, I want to provide fans with something fresh. The same is true for these two books. I have so far received positive feedback from the readers," said Shanu, regarding her new releases.