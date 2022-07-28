I have had a lifelong struggle with my weight: Adnan Sami

Splash

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 05:54 pm

Related News

I have had a lifelong struggle with my weight: Adnan Sami

Singer-composer Adnan Sami has finally spoken about his viral pictures from his vacation, which he posted a month back, and shared his weight loss journey

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 05:54 pm
Adnan Sami. Photo: Collected
Adnan Sami. Photo: Collected

The chiselled jawline, the drastic weight loss and the younger-looking Adnan Sami were enough to create major buzz on the internet.

Last month, he shared a few pictures from his family vacation in the Maldives, and his 'new look' had people raving with fans wondering: "How can someone turn that hot?"

He laughs as he finally opens up about this transformation. "I have, for the longest period, had issues with my weight, and it has been a lifelong struggle. I keep, for lack of a better word, yo-yoing, going up on the scales. The first time I lost a tremendous amount of weight was around 2007-2008. Then, I kept putting on and losing weight. It's a part of life. This time, too, it was a typical occasion when I had lost some weight," says the singer, who weighed 230kg before he transformed the first time around. Now, he fluctuates between 75-80kg.

Sami goes on and says those pictures, which were widely circulated on social media, weren't to inform people about any major change. "I posted them as routine. I didn't realise it will suddenly go and catch the attention of people, but it did," gushes the 50-year-old, who is ready with his latest single, Alvida.

When we ask whether this latest weight loss was a result of an intense workout and a strict diet regime, he denies it.

The Lift Kara De singer-composer shares, "I am a Leo according to the zodiac sign, that's another word for being lazy! I am that by nature, but when challenged, I can move mountains. I just had a rigorous diet, controlled my intake of food and was very particular about what I was eating. Sometimes, when people ask, I laugh and say, 'It's a see-food diet'. I also play squash, which is intense."

Singer Adnan Sami / weight loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

7h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

8h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

54m | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

59m | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

1h | Videos
Should we worry about forex reserves?

Should we worry about forex reserves?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112