'I am still struggling with music': Zhilik

Bangladesh boasts a rising wave of promising pop singers who are making their mark in the music scene.

With their unique styles, soulful vocals and meaningful lyrics, they are pushing creative boundaries and addressing contemporary issues. In doing so, these artists effectively resonate with audiences. These artists are infusing fresh energy into the Bangladeshi pop music landscape.

Zanita Ahmed Zhilik is one of these promising young musicians.

She's won the hearts of music enthusiasts with her catchy pop and modern tunes. All year round, she's been delivering fresh, "one-of-a-kind" songs. On this year's Eid ul-Adha, she released a track called "Raat Gelo," featuring lyrics by the talented Ashish Dev Roy and composed by the skilled Shaan Sheikh.

Zhilik recently released another new song titled "Premer Gaan." It was written by Imad Jewel and composed by Shouquat Ali Imon.

Through this song, Zhilik sang for the first time to the National Film Award-winning popular composer Shouquat Ali Imon's melody.

"Imon is a talented composer. I wanted to sing in his music composition for a long time and now it feels great to be able to finally do it. There is a nice combination of melody and lyrics. I hope the audience will enjoy listening to the song," Zhilik told The Business Standard.

After Eid, Zhilik became busy with stage shows again. She is visiting different parts of the country while also having a regular presence on TV live singing shows.

These days, many are choosing music as their profession. But in the current music industry, can someone make a living just by making music?

Zhilik replied, "Of course they can! Right now in Bangladesh, there are tons of music events happening, and people are still crazy about music. Popular musicians can totally make a living out of it. But if they can't make it big in this field, they should think about other options. Time's precious, and switching careers later might not be easy. Personally, I'm pretty hopeful about my music journey."

In 2008, Zhilik, hailing from Rangpur, became the first professional musician in the 'Shera Kantho' musical talent search competition organised by the private television channel 'Channel I'.

Zhilik started learning music when she was very young. Thanks to her father's unwavering support and guidance, she's already spent over 15 years in the music industry and continues on a successful career trajectory.

When it comes to singing, Zhilik's enthusiasm knows no bounds. She puts it like this, "Being a musician is a lifelong journey. It's all about self-improvement and personal growth. Music demands daily dedication. I'm still on that musical journey, learning and evolving. Over the past 15 years, I've gathered loads of experience, which will pave the way for my future."

Zhilik further added, "I am still struggling in the music industry. However, I do not intend to stop. Rather I plan to keep going down this path."

Music sometimes witnesses certain songs that become "viral" thanks to the outreach of social media. In many cases, these songs do not necessarily receive critical acclaim.

In this regard, Zhilik said, "Everything has its pros and cons. If a song has meaningful lyrics and an excellent melody and it goes viral, that's fantastic. The issue arises when superficial songs become viral sensations. Quality songs might not go viral as often but they endure in the music world for a considerable duration."

Besides modern or album-based songs, Zhilik also worked as a playback singer for movies. But not as regularly. She recently sang in a movie called "Payer Chaap."

"I would say to those who make movie songs that they should expand their scope without getting stuck in a certain genre. Who can sing movie songs, should be identified and given opportunities, then there will be more diversity in movie songs," Zhilik concluded.