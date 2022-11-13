Humayun Ahmed and the impact of his works on Bengalis

Humayun Ahmed, a quintessential figure in the world of Bengali literature, is still deeply reminisced by all his ardent admirers and fans across his native land and the rest of the globe.

Another interesting aspect noticeable is that in the Indian cultural city of Kolkata, Humayun's works are deeply adored by the students of humanities in different universities of the city as well as that of the state. His multiple works in Bengali literature on various issues have had a profound impact on Bengalis of India and Bangladesh.

He was not only a prolific Bengali novelist, along with it the writer was an elegant dramatist, screenwriter, scholar and professor of the highest order. Apart from Kolkata Book Fair, Bangladeshi Book Fair at Kolkata and Aamar Ekushey Book Fair there is still a high craze for late writer's works to date.

Though writer Humayun Ahmed departed for eternal peace and salvation exactly ten years ago, an interesting part to be noted is that he is still deep within the hearts of innumerable Bengalis of India and Bangladesh. My query is why he is still so popular among the Bengalis. This is no doubt an interesting introspection. Why he is still popular among Bengalis and what is his specialty as a Bengali novelist.

To answer it one has to analyse deeply to explore deep insights about the impact of his works on the mind of Bengalis. Thus in the subsequent paragraph, it is my humble task to probe deeply about Humayun Ahmad and the impact of his works on Bengalis.

Why Humayun Ahmed is still popular with his works on Bengalis

Basically Humayun Ahmed is popular in the mind of his Bengali readers. The readers are not only limited within Bangladesh but also across neighbouring India, plus the rest of the globe. I have found through his works that the late writer aimed to imbibe the bond of friendship and affectation among Bengalis as well as people from other languages and religions based in the sub-continent plus the rest of the globe. According to him, readers of his works should be judged on the basis of humanity, not on the basis of religion and language. His works are so profound that they touched the humanity of all sections of society

Works of Humayun Ahmed

Legendary Humayun Ahmed in his sixty-three long life, wrote over 200 fiction and non-fiction works. Some of his popular works are:

Deyal

Tomake

Nondito Noroke

Jochona O Jononir Galpo

Himu Mama

Ei Ami

Dwitiya Manob

Poka

1971

Shreshtho Premer Upanyas

Glancing over his works, it is evident that the legendary Humayun Ahmed was a person above all. He always prayed for the purity and fineness of our societies. That is why I, like many others have traced out that there is a tremendous craze for Humayun Ahmed's works in both India and Bangladesh.

Current generation humanities students of both nations are ardent fans of this legend in Bengali literature. It is for the cognizance of my online readers that this piece is being written by me on the occasion of his seventy-fourth birth anniversary on November 13.

Summing up my above views about this author one glaring instance, I find that Humayun Ahmed's name will never fade away from the threshold of our memories.