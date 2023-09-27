Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday

Splash

BSS/AFP
27 September, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 11:28 am

Related News

Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday

BSS/AFP
27 September, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 11:28 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

American television and movie writers on Tuesday agreed to end a strike that lasted nearly five months and paralyzed Hollywood after reaching a pay deal with production studios, the Writers Guild of America said.

"The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP," the union announced in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It added: "The strike ends at 12:01 am."

Hollywood / Hollywood writers strike / writers strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

17h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

6h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

7h | TBS Economy